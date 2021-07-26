Collin Kray
Buy Now

 

The Little Falls Legion baseball season is still alive at the District 12 Sub-state Tournament in Sartell. The second-seeded Flyers won game one, 7-0, over St. Augusta, Sunday, July 18. They followed that up with a 5-2 victory over No. 3 Sauk Rapids in the second round to put them in the final four. The Flyers fell to No. 8 Annandale, 3-0, Wednesday, putting them in a matchup with top-seeded Foley, Thursday. Results were not available by press times. Stats were not made available for the tournament.

Tags

Load comments