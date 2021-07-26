The Little Falls Legion baseball season is still alive at the District 12 Sub-state Tournament in Sartell. The second-seeded Flyers won game one, 7-0, over St. Augusta, Sunday, July 18. They followed that up with a 5-2 victory over No. 3 Sauk Rapids in the second round to put them in the final four. The Flyers fell to No. 8 Annandale, 3-0, Wednesday, putting them in a matchup with top-seeded Foley, Thursday. Results were not available by press times. Stats were not made available for the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.