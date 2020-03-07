The Little Falls slow pitch softball league is looking for new teams for the upcoming 2020 summer softball league.
Tuesday nights the open men’s league plays. Wednesday night, the women’s league plays and Thursday nights, the co-rec league plays.
Call or text Joey Masog at (320) 232-8258 with questions or for information.
