The Little Falls seventh-grade traveling basketball team took second place in the Mora tournament, Feb. 16, by defeating Cambridge and Sauk Centre before falling to Mora in the championship game. The team includes front row (from left): Braxten Santala, William Sprang, Rylan Strong and Zach Schultz. Back row: Coach Rusty Gwost, Carter Gwost, Brent Hanfler, Jacob Dahlberg, Peter Knopik and Alex Czech.

