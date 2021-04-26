The Senior League averages around 25 players each Thursday morning at the Little Falls Country Club.

Interested players need not be a member of the Little Falls Country Club to play in the league, just pay greens fees, and an additional league fee of $10 for the season.

The 2021 season will begin May 13 and ends September 9.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and tee times start at 9:30 a.m. There will be an end of season lunch Sept. 9.

For any questions or comments, contact Jeff Stromberg at (320) 414-0508.

Tags

Load comments