The Senior League averages around 25 players each Thursday morning at the Little Falls Country Club.
Interested players need not be a member of the Little Falls Country Club to play in the league, just pay greens fees, and an additional league fee of $10 for the season.
The 2021 season will begin May 13 and ends September 9.
Registration is at 9 a.m. and tee times start at 9:30 a.m. There will be an end of season lunch Sept. 9.
For any questions or comments, contact Jeff Stromberg at (320) 414-0508.
