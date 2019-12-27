The Little Falls boys finished in second place, and the girls in third after the Flyers competed at Mora in a six kilometer sprint relay race, Dec. 20.
Little Falls’ boys tallied 285 points, two points shy of winning Winona to finish as runners-up.
The duo of Cormac Shanoff and Eli Segler finished in third place with a time of 15:46.7, only two seconds behind the runners-up.
Ethan Yorek and John Stockard also did well for Little Falls. The pair finished in fifth place with a time of 16:19.9.
On the girls’ side, Little Falls came in third with a total of 272 points, 10 behind runner-up Mora, and 18 behind Moorhead.
The duo of seniors Adrienne Kresha and Camilla Johnson were the top Flyer finishers with a time of 18:56.4, which was good for fifth place.
Little Falls’ next action is a trip to Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik for a preview of the state tournament, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.