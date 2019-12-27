The Little Falls boys finished in second place, and the girls in third after the Flyers competed at Mora in a six kilometer sprint relay race, Dec. 20.

Little Falls’ boys tallied 285 points, two points shy of winning Winona to finish as runners-up.

The duo of Cormac Shanoff and Eli Segler finished in third place with a time of 15:46.7, only two seconds behind the runners-up.

Ethan Yorek and John Stockard also did well for Little Falls. The pair finished in fifth place with a time of 16:19.9.

On the girls’ side, Little Falls came in third with a total of 272 points, 10 behind runner-up Mora, and 18 behind Moorhead.

The duo of seniors Adrienne Kresha and Camilla Johnson were the top Flyer finishers with a time of 18:56.4, which was good for fifth place.

Little Falls’ next action is a trip to Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik for a preview of the state tournament, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

