A sizeable crowd was on hand to watch the Little Falls Legion baseball team open the season at home in a doubleheader with Monticello, Monday.
Free hot dogs did not hurt.
Festivities for the home opener did include free dogs, chips and water courtesy of the Little Falls American Legion Post 46, words on the American Legion and Legion baseball provided by Jim Birchem, a live national anthem performance and of course a doubleheader of baseball games.
In game one, the home team did not disappoint, earning a 9-3 victory over the visiting Monticello Legion squad.
The winning pitcher for the Flyers was Collin Kray, who was removed due to pitch limit.
Little Falls was bested in game two, 2-0, despite a strong effort on the mound from southpaw Nick Henry.
The Flyers followed the victory with a 6-2 win against Cold Spring, Tuesday.
Riley Czech went the distance on the mound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.