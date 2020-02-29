The Little Falls fourth-grade girls basketball team took first place in three consecutive tournaments including Staples, Feb. 1; Royalton, Feb. 8; and Holdingford, Feb. 15. Team members include (from left): Malin Youngberg, Khloe Schlagel, Miranda Smude, Claire Zellmer, Bella White, Ehlin Youngberg, Bethany Pint and Reese Becker.
LF fourth-graders finish first in three consecutive tourneys
- Submitted photo
-
-
- 0
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Maple Grove approves Shake Shack plans
- Anoka’s Main Motor sold to Mauer family
- Joshua Hoyt wants to lead Farmington, build community from within
- Local racer killed in Sunday evening crash
- Braham mother sentenced for the unintentional death of her 2-month-old son
- Head-on crash in Wyoming injures two
- Romantic comedy filmed at Isanti’s Erickson Farmstead
- Kitchen fire temporarily closes Hong Kong Buffet in Elk River
- Man grows pineapple ... in Blaine?!
- Big Lake School District chooses Milaca's Truebenbach as next superintendent
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (3)
- Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (3)
- Unresponsive government created Trump, Brexit (2)
- Carolyn M. Howard (2)
- One bad idea deserves another (2)
- Were you surprised at the result of the impeachment trial? (1)
- Rosemount resident self-publishes book about NDE (1)
- Make MLK Day a holiday for all (1)
- Maple Grove Middle School parents address bullying at board meeting (1)
- Preese seeks House District 58A (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.