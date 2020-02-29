LF 4th

The Little Falls fourth-grade girls basketball team took first place in three consecutive tournaments including Staples, Feb. 1; Royalton, Feb. 8; and Holdingford, Feb. 15. Team members include (from left): Malin Youngberg, Khloe Schlagel, Miranda Smude, Claire Zellmer, Bella White, Ehlin Youngberg, Bethany Pint and Reese Becker.

Tags

Load comments