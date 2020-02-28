LF 8th

The Little Falls eighth-grade girls basketball team placed first in the Becker tournament held Feb. 16. Team members include front row (from left): Avery Herdering, Addy Bohnsack, Olivia Dempsey, Maira Smude and Janea Saldana. Back row: Mara Vandenheuval, Shelby Pint, Annika Kaddatz, Claire VanRisseghem and coach George Saldana.

