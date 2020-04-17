Despite not being able to host an end of the year banquet, Nate Miller still doled out several awards for the Little Falls boys basketball team.
“It was an interesting time with the virus not allowing for us to have a banquet,” Miller said. “We did the best we could with a home presentation of the awards.”
Senior guard Alex Gwost took home the most awards including: Offensive Player of the Year, All-Conference, Assist Award, Academic All-Conference and All-State.
Fellow captain, junior Luke Kush, also received a number of awards including: Defensive Player of the year, Rebound Award and Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Others receiving awards for the Flyers included: Austin Neu, Free Throw Percentage Award; Sam Gold, Flyer Award; Ethan Poser, Sixth Man and Travis Wenzel, Honorable Mention All-Conference.
“It was a fun year for me and the coaching staff. It was a great group of guys to be around. They came and worked extremely hard every day,” Miller said. “This year we made a lot of improvements and these guys are continuing to set the example of what we want Flyer basketball to look like.”
He especially wanted to thank the seniors: Gwost, Gold and Wenzel.
“They all were leaders in their own way whether it was on the court leadership, communication with their teammates and coaches, organizing team meals, reaching out to younger players in the program, keeping practices intense and just being good people,” Miller said. “They did an excellent job setting the tone for other seniors and upperclassmen leadership. They are going to be missed immensely.”
With several experienced players to return in 2020-21, Miller said the Flyers are ready to prepare.
“We are looking forward to getting the players back in the summer where we will continue to work hard and improve,” he said.
