The Little Falls student Fishing team, the LF Anglers, took seventh place out of 34 teams in the state team championship on Pelican Lake in Orr, Sept. 19 – 20. This being a first year team, they’re looking forward to next summer. Pictured are (from left): Angus Rustad, Chase Olsen, DJ Kicker, Gracee Nornberg, Dawson Nornberg and Ashton Schwinn. Not pictured: Lucas Venske, Connor Grant and Morgan Whitford.
