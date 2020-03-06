Four Royalton-Upsala wrestlers hit the mat at the Class A State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Feb. 28-29.
Although the tournament ended on the first day for three of them, Jacob Leibold competed on into the second day, eventually settling in sixth place.
The sophomore wrestled in the 138-pound bracket, and his tournament almost ended day one as well, after he fell to eventual runner-up Will Magaard in the opening round.
Fortunately for Leibold, Magaard won his next match, sending Leibold into the consolation half of the bracket.
In his first match there he won 9-5, pushing him into the consolation semifinals, and day two of state. He then pinned a junior from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove city.
This is where Leibold’s success turned, as he fell to Wabasha-Kellogg’s Nolan Rommel.
Leibold’s final match of the state tournament was a 3-2 decision loss in the fifth place match, dropping him to sixth place.
“Jacob Leibold had an amazing tournament to place sixth,” said Royals head coach Terry Gorecki. “He was unseeded and had to knock off last year’s state champion to stay alive in the tournament. He will build off of this state tournament trip and get better.”
The other three Royals to wrestle at state went one-and-done as the opponent they lost to in the opening round lost in the quarterfinals, ending the Royals’ tournaments prematurely.
One of the three wrestlers was 195-pound senior Matthew Kasella, who lost by 7-0 decision, ending his season at 17-12.
“Matthew Kasella was able to wrestle one more match, and it was at the state tournament. What a great experience for him,” Terry Gorecki said.
Also at state was junior heavyweight Mason Novitzki. He was pinned by the eventual third place finisher, ending his season with a 31-10 record.
“Mason Novitzki only had one match, and is determined to fine tune his approach and to earn his way back to the state tournament,” Terry Gorecki said.
Finally, freshman Will Gorecki (son of coach Terry), wrestled at 120 pounds, falling by a 5-0 decision in the opening round. His final record was 34-16.
“He had a taste of what it takes to make it, and now he needs to build off his experience,” Terry Gorecki said.
Overall, Terry Gorecki said state was a great way for the Royalton-Upsala wrestling team to conclude the season.
“It was a season full of ups and downs, and I felt that our team has steadily improved as the season progressed,” the coach said. “The guys were able to understand each other’s roles on the team and were very unselfish. I believe that we have created a new baseline for next year and that we have a lot of work to do from now until next February to see where we stand in our Section.”
In other Class A state action, three Holdingford wrestlers competed on the state mat.
At 145 pounds, Huskers senior James Welle went 0-2, losing by pin and by 9-1 decision, finishing his season with a 24-18 record.
Holdingford junior Tate Lange also went 0-2, but at 160 pounds, losing by tech fall and 5-3 decision. He finished with a record of 34-9.
Lastly, sophomore Sam Harren was bested twice as well, falling by pin and 1-0 decision to finish 30-13.
