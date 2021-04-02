Earlier in the season, Royalton-Upsala junior Jacob Leibold was foiled by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Blaine Fischer, 6-2.
However, in the championship match at Class A state in the 145-pound bracket, it was much closer.
Leibold was bested 2-0 by Fischer, earning a runner-up finish at the meet in St. Michael-Albertville, Saturday, March 27.
“It was disappointing losing, but I did close the gap on him,” Leibold said. “I could’ve wrestled a little better. Wrestled on my feet a little more, but it was a great feeling.”
Leibold and four teammates, along with two Holdingford wrestlers were among those wrestling in the individual portion of Class A.
For Leibold, being at SMA instead of state’s usual venue, the Excel Energy Center, was different.
“It was different feeling, since it wasn’t in the X (Excel Energy Cener),” Leibold said. “Maybe you don’t get as pumped up.”
“My adrenaline may have been going a little more if there had been a bigger crowd,” Leibold said. “Just the difference of being down in the tunnel at the Excel and coming out to everyone screaming, but yeah, it was different.”
In his first match, Leibold fell behind early, but ended up pinning his opponent.
A slam that stopped the match for a spell, gave Leibold the rest he needed to earn a 5-3 win in the semifinal.
“The second match I got an early takedown,” Leibold said. “I was starting to get gassed, but I got slammed and was out for a little bit, and I got a little time to catch my breath.”
“I was getting a little nervous,” Leibold said.
Leibold finished the season with a 24-2 record, because he missed the beginning part of the season after recovering from a torn meniscus.
Junior teammate Gabe Gorecki earned a fourth place finish at 160 pounds.
He earned a pin in the quarterfinals, but lost via tech fall to the eventual champion in the semis. He then lost 8-2 in the third place match.
Senior Mason Novitzki finished in sixth place at heavyweight. He was pinned in his opening match. He pinned his opponent in the consolation semifinals, and was pinned in the consolation championship.
Will Gorecki (126) and Sawyer Simmons (138) both went 0-2 in the finals.
Holdingford’s Drew Lange (126) and senior Tate Lange (170) also wrestled in the final eight, and both went 0-2.
