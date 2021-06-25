Area Legion baseball teams squared off as Royalton and Pierz met, and Pierz traveled to Holdingford, recently.
USA Legion was also 3-0 in a recent home stand.
Royalton Post 137 topped Pierz Legion, 6-1, Thursday, June 17.
Jacob Leibold went all seven innings for the Royals, allowing one run on six hits.
On offense, Nathan Kolbo was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to pace Royalton. Grayson Suska had three hits and scored twice. Gabe Gorecki also scored two runs.
Pierz was led by Louis Gruber, who went 2-for-2. The lone Pierz run was scored by Chandler Doucette on an RBI single from Ben Virnig.
Royalton followed up the win with another, 11-2, over St. Augusta, Monday.
Kolbo again drove in two runs, as did Jake Anderson. Blake Albright went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Gorecki also added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kolbo pitched four scoreless to start the game, striking out seven.
Pierz bounced back from the loss to the Royals with an 11-0 win in five innings over Holdingford, Monday.
Virnig tossed a no-hitter, but did walk three batters in his five innings on the mound.
Ryan Stuckmayer led the offense with three hits and an RBI. Kolton Happke had a pair of doubles, while Virnig was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
USA improved its win streak to start the Legion baseball season to six games with three more wins.
First, USA topped Osakis, 10-5, Monday.
Levi Lampert went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three runs and three RBIs. He also came in and struck out the side in the seventh to close out the game.
Tyson Leners reached base all four times up, including two doubles, adding a run and an RBI. Shane Lambrecht had a pair of hits, scored three times and drove in two runs.
USA needed all the offense it could muster in a doubleheader sweep of Parkers Prairie, Tuesday.
In game one, USA ripped 13 hits and scored 17 runs in a 17-13 victory.
Jeremy Mugg hit a home run and drove in seven RBIs on 3-for-5 hitting. Lampert scored four times, had a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Leners had three hits and two RBIs. Reese Johannes scored three times. Cooper Thieschafer struck out 10 in 4.2 innings of relief.
USA won the second half of the DH as well, winning 10-6, rallying after Parkers Prairie tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Johannes went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Lampert hit a home run and drove in three runs. Lucas Miller went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Mugg started the game pitching, allowing two earned runs in four innings. Lampert came in and provided three scoreless innings of relief, striking out four and allowing just two hits.
