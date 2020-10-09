Under a minute remained in a 1-1 tie between the Little Falls and Melrose boys soccer teams, Thursday, Oct. 1.
Flyers senior Alex Loukinen broke away, but defenders remained step for step with the midfielder, who along with defender Tauer Morrison, were moved to striker for the past 10 minutes.
Loukinen fired a shot high left, which was saved by Melrose keeper Osnar Aguilar, but the ball remained in play, and Morrison reached it first and put it in the back of the net with 21 seconds left.
Melrose scored the lone first half goal, but the Flyers evened the score on a Riley Perry goal. He scored after a great feed from Jeremy Hitz, who had danced around a pair of defenders, and then found Perry in front of the net.
Flyers netminder Ben Rekstad stopped four shots in the win, as the Flyers outshot the Dutchmen, 15-5.
Little Falls followed up the win with another 2-1 victory at Minnewaska, Tuesday.
Again it was the Flyers falling behind in the first half, but this time Morrison was moved up to forward earlier, and he again cleaned in a rebound on a crash after a Perry shot on net.
“Tauer is a special player. He has a lot of speed and we’ve been working finishing nearly every session this season. He’s a natural defender, and alongside Joe Majerle you have a pair of guys that can go toe to toe with any offense in the state,” said Flyers coach Chris Backhaus. “But moving Tauer up poses a challenge to defenses who now have to deal with a strong left foot and speed--a dangerous combination. He’s finishing balls now that he would have missed six weeks ago. I’m grateful he’s taken our training seriously.”
Loukinen scored the eventual game-winner with 5:49 to go when he was able to smash a 35-yard free kick over the Lakers goaltender.
Little Falls received the No. 4 seed in Section 8A South, which will see them host No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen at 4 p.m., Monday.
The Little Falls girls soccer team also earned a win.
The Flyers played the second half of the boys/girls doubleheader with Melrose, Oct. 1, and Little Falls shutout Melrose, 5-0.
Mikayla Houdek and Kendal Swantek each scored twice for the Flyers, while senior Taylor Jordan netted her first career goal on a rebound off a Joelle Vacek shot that hit the post.
Little Falls (5-2-2) completed the regular season at Zimmerman, Thursday, but results were not available by press time.
The Flyers received the No. 3 seed in Section 8A South, and will host No. 6 St. Cloud Apollo at 4 p.m., Tuesday.
