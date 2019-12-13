Upsala made the short trip to Holdingford to take on the Huskers in girls basketball, Saturday, Dec. 7.
Thanks to a quick start, the Huskers earned a 64-51 victory after jumping out to a 43-25 halftime lead.
Upsala did out score the Huskers, 26-21, in the second half.
Senior Jordyn Patrick led Holdingford with 17 points. Upsala was led by senior Laura Lange, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cardinals were also in action the night prior, falling 56-55 in a heartbreaker at Osakis.
Again Lange spurred a Cardinals comeback after 26 points and 16 rebounds.
Upsala finally bounced back with a 74-50 victory at Verndale, Tuesday.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 41-30 halftime lead, and cruised to the win in the second half.
Lange was again the leader with 26 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fellow senior Amber Biniek added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Taylor Soltis had 11 points, five assists, four steals.
In other girls basketball action, Royalton dropped its first game, falling 57-51 to a strong Eden Valley-Watkins squad, Dec. 6.
After falling behind, 35-27, at halftime, a comeback effort fell short.
Senior Jenna Anderson led the scoring effort with 13 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks.
The Royals were able to bounce back, however, with a 60-28 shellacking of Minneapolis North, Tuesday.
Again Anderson was strong with 19 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks, all team-highs. Emily Malikowski, a fellow senior, added 11 points and six boards.
Lastly, Holdingford earned a 57-46 win over Foley, Dec. 6.
Kendra Gerads had a huge game, scoring 24 points and nabbing eight steals for the Huskers.
Royalton (4-1) will travel to Heritage Christian Academy, Tuesday. Upsala (1-3) will host Swanville, Tuesday. Holdingford (4-0) hosts Paynesville, Tuesday.
