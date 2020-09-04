Camp Ripley is known for harboring some large bucks, and for two weekends in the fall, the 53,000 acre installation opens its woods to hunters from all over to try their luck with a bow.
“Ripley is different. The chase and all the people running around,” said Andrew Kuklok, an archery hunter who has hunted the Ripley hunts since 2011. “That land has giant bucks on it, and everybody knows it, so you never know what is going to walk by.”
In 2018, early in the morning, shortly after getting to his stand, Kuklok found himself yards away from the biggest buck he’s ever had the chance to put an arrow through.
“It was a real fast deal,” Kuklok said. “I got up there right when the light was coming through the trees, and it was a foggy, misty morning.”
“I was only up there for like eight minutes when the buck came through chasing a doe,” Kukok said. “It was real quick, split-second stuff.”
Kuklok drew back his Bowtech Reign 7 and delivered on the 18-yard shot, felling the nine-point buck, which weighed almost 200 pounds.
Kuklok said he was pumped after shooting the buck.
“I told everyone that I knew, because I was so happy about it,” Kuklok said.
He had the deer shoulder mounted, and it is prominently displayed in his living room.
The spot where he hunts in Camp Ripley was found by a friend years back, and he and another buddy usually go out in the same area every year.
Kuklok, 29, has been archery hunting since he was a freshman in high school. He is a native of St. Cloud, but currently lives in Foreston, which is on Highway 23 between Milaca and Foley. He is a member of the Foreston Fire Department.
Aside from bowhunting, Kuklok also gun hunts for deer, hunts pheasants and recently took up bowhunting for turkey in the spring.
However, archery for deer, especially at Camp Ripley, is his favorite.
“Archery is awesome,” Kuklok said. “I wouldn’t give it up for anything. The thrill of shooting a bow versus a gun is second to none
“Any day of the week you could ask me if I wanted to shoot one with a bow or a gun, and it’s going to be a bow every time,” Kuklok said. “I’d put it above gun hunting and all that.”
He said, aside from the adrenaline rush when a deer comes into view, or sometimes right under the stand, the tranquility is also nice.
“It’s relaxing to go up and take your mind off of everything,” Kuklok said. “It is quiet and the stress just goes away.”
Kukok plans to take himself and his bow back into Camp Ripley this fall.
The Camp Ripley first hunt will take place Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15-6, or Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
There will be no lottery this fall, and permits will be on sale until they are sold out, or until Friday, Oct. 2. Hunters must specify which hunt they will attend.
The bag limit on the 2020 Camp Ripley archery hunt is two, only one of which may be a buck, and the DNR is issuing 2,000 permits for each two-day hunt on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/camp-ripley-archery-hunts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.