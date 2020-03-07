The 2020 Little Falls Women’s Golf League Season kicks off with a night of golf and dinner Tuesday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. at the Little Falls Country Club.

Golfers of all levels of experience are welcome. Everyone can be competitive as this is a handicapped league. Those who are new to town, new to golf or who just want to get back to league play, are welcome to join the group.

Players looking for a teammate for the summer, can ask for help from golf committee members Shelly Kircher and Lana Erdman. Those who want to sub are welcome, as well. Contact Kircher at shellpoppins@gmail.com with any questions.

Weekly play starts May 12 and continues through the end of the season tournament, which takes place Aug. 11 and 18.

Both a morning and evening division is available. Entry forms and information are available by contacting Kircher.

The team captain should submit team registration and fees by April 17.

