The 2020 Little Falls Women’s Golf League Season kicks off with a night of golf and dinner Tuesday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. at the Little Falls Country Club.
Golfers of all levels of experience are welcome. Everyone can be competitive as this is a handicapped league. Those who are new to town, new to golf or who just want to get back to league play, are welcome to join the group.
Players looking for a teammate for the summer, can ask for help from golf committee members Shelly Kircher and Lana Erdman. Those who want to sub are welcome, as well. Contact Kircher at shellpoppins@gmail.com with any questions.
Weekly play starts May 12 and continues through the end of the season tournament, which takes place Aug. 11 and 18.
Both a morning and evening division is available. Entry forms and information are available by contacting Kircher.
The team captain should submit team registration and fees by April 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.