Pierz KC

The Knights of Columbus free throw District 40 competition was held in Pierz, Feb. 9. Winners, all ages 9-14, include front row of from left,: Logan Kimman of Pierz, Preston Saehr of Pierz, Tyler Kimman of PIerz, Aaron Kloss of Royalton, Ben Boyd of Royalton and Caden Knutson of Pierz. Back row: Brooke Litke of Pierz, Macy Sadlovsky of Pierz, Khloe Scheel of Pierz, Libby Yourczek of Royalton, Isabel Ripplinger of Upsala and Britney Schommer of Pierz.  These winners will advance to Region 7 competition in Aitkin, Feb. 23.

