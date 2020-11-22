Holdingford improved to 6-2 after a doubleheader sweep of Royalton, Nov. 12 and a win over Eden Valley-Watkins, Nov. 13.
Against the Royals, the Huskers went to battle in a close first contest.
The Royals appeared to have the upper hand, winning the opening two sets, 25-17. Holdingford swung back with 25-12 and 25-14 victories to force a decisive fifth set.
In the fifth, the teams traded blows, but it was Holdingford who landed the game-winner, 17-15.
Senior Ari Schmidt led the way for the Huskers with 14 kills and four aces.
Royalton was led by senior Anna Meemken, who had 20 kills and eight total blocks. Junior setter Abby Hovland added 31 set-assists in the loss.
The second half of the double header was much different, as Holdingford ran away with the win.
The Huskers won all three sets, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-15.
Schmidt was again solid for Holdingford with a team-high 12 kills and four blocks. Kendra Gerads added three aces to go with 16 set-assists, five digs and two blocks.
Meemken led Royalton with seven kills.
Holdingford also played a match at Eden Valley-Watkins, Nov. 13.
The Huskers rattled off another sweep.
Holdingford won the first and third sets fairly comfortably, 25-21 and 25-17. The second set was much closer though, but the Huskers eeked it out, 28-26.
Gerads was again solid all around for the Huskers with 15 set-assists, 11 digs, eight kills a block and an ace. Abby Lampert went 23-of-25 from the service line with three aces and also had a team-best 23 set-assists.
Holdingford got the edge on another victory over a familiar foe, when the Huskers swept Little Falls, Tuesday.
The Huskers won 25-20, 28-26 and 25-18.
Lydia Hoika had a team-best 17 digs, and also successfully received all 24 serves that came her way.
Little Falls was led by senior Kerstin Knopik in the loss. She had team-bests with 12 kills and five total blocks.
Finally, Royalton earned its second victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Hinckley-Finlayson, Tuesday.
The Royals were led by Meemken who had 10 kills and six aces. Hovland added 18 set-assists and six aces.
Holdingford’s next contest is scheduled for Tuesday at Paynesville. Royalton does not have any regular season games scheduled for next week as of deadline.
