Pierz’ second girls basketball game of the season was against a now former rival — the Holdingford Huskers.
Holdingford took the upper hand early on, but Pierz never went away. In the end, the Huskers defeated the Pioneers, 66-55.
Holdingford opened up a 31-21 halftime lead, but the Pioneers rallied in the second half, but could not close the gap.
Junior Courtney Strohmeier and senior Amaya Rocheleau each scored 10 points to lead the Pioneers. EmilyAnn Dehler had a team-best eight rebounds, while junior Emily Sadlovsky added nine points and six assists.
Holdingford was led by Danielle Lyon, who finished with 15 points, eight steals and six blocks.
The Huskers (2-0) will travel to play Swanville, Thursday, while the Pioneers (1-1) look to bounce back at Milaca, Tuesday.
Flyers bested by Patriots
in girls/boys doubleheader
Both of the Little Falls basketball teams were bested at a girls/boys doubleheader road game at Pequot Lakes, Tuesday.
For the Flyers girls, the 47-28 loss was the second straight to start the season.
Junior Taylor Jordan hit three, three-pointers to lead the Flyers with nine points, as Little Falls trailed 19-16 at halftime.
However, both the defense and offense were not as strong in a second half where the Flyers were outscored 28-12.
Sophomore Taylor Swantek added eight points for the Flyers in the loss.
In the second half of the doubleheader, the Little Falls boys were beaten, 83-74, by Pequot Lakes in the Flyers’ season opener.
Little Falls seniors Alex Gwost (23 points) and Travis Wenzel (20 points) were the leading scorers in the loss for the Flyers.
The Flyers girls (0-2) will travel to play Cathedral in the Granite Ridge Conference opener, while the Flyers boys will host Bemidji in a section matchup, Tuesday.
