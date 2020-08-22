For the past four decades, Rey Zimney has been a staple at Pierz cross-country, but for the first time since the program was established, a new head coach will take over — Scott Herold.
“This program is what Rey Zimney had established, and he built a strong program,” Herold said. “We want to make sure that we continue that strong tradition. We really look up to him as the Mount Rushmore of coaches around here.”
Herold is a 2007 graduate of Pierz where he played football, basketball and baseball. His wife was a five-year runner under Zimney in school, and got him into running.
“When this opportunity came, I thought it would be a good thing to try,” Herold said. “I see coaching as a way to impact more kids, and that is a responsibility I feel like I have as an educator.”
Herold will be joined by longtime assistant Kelly Sauer, and Dustin Bettsinger in the coaching staff.
“I want to have a positive influence, a positive impact on the lives of our youth, and I think sports is an excellent way to tap into that and teach lessons through competition that will help them through life,” Herold said.
Herold is the Pierz middle school counselor as well as an assistant girls basketball coach.
He is excited to be able to work with kids in the Pioneer cross-country program.
“Kids leaving this program I want them to know that being successful isn’t about winning and losing, it’s about when you fail, how do you respond?” Herold said. “In life we are going to fail so many more times than we succeed, so I feel that sports is a good way to deal with that failure.”
“There is a way to respond to failure to help you be more successful, and if cross-country can somehow tap into that, and kids can take that away from being in cross-country, that is my goal,” Herold said.
However, coaching cross-country does not come without its challenges, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately for Herold and the Pioneers, cross-county is an individual sport which is outdoors, which is considered low risk by the Minnesota Department of Health.
There will however be some changes. Only two or three teams are allowed to compete at any one meet, and teams are only allowed to participate in one or two competitions per week.
Herold said that the conference also agreed to compete within the conference teams, and forgo electronic timing for old school manual timing.
“The CDC and MDH are saying that staying within your area is the safest, so anything we can do to be proactive we will,” Herold said. “We’re starting the season, which is great, but our goal is to finish the season too.”
“We don’t want to get halfway through and abruptly end, so whatever protocols or procedures we have to put in place, we’re going to buy into,” Herold said.
As for the team, practice began Monday, and Herold was impressed by the numbers, as 31 runners showed up for the first practice. He believes more will also be on the team, but were gone to other commitments.
He said the numbers are up because the Pioneer cross-country team can provide a chance for football and volleyball players to compete since their season was moved to March.
“It is good to see that we can provide them the opportunity to at least be in something,” Herold said. “As a program we are looking at this like something to take advantage of, to double down on this as an opportunity, and keep our numbers high from here on out.”
On the boys team, two seniors, Will Heschke and Landon Schomer, return with a bunch of experience. Ethan Kowalczyk and Caleb Kuske also return with experience. Connor Kruse will also fight for a varsity spot, according to Herold.
On the girls side, there are no seniors, but juniors Alyssa Gall and Ally Lochner will be looked up to as leaders. Former state participant Carissa Andres, along with Rachel Kasper and Eden Andres, will be joined by a large seventh grade class (seven runners).
Herold said that he is happy to be coaching these athletes, and allowing them to compete and have fun no matter the outcome.
“Awards, titles, that is all topping on the cake,” Herold said. “What is more important to me is developing these young athletes into young adults.”
The Pioneers’ first scheduled meet is at home against Little Falls, Thursday.
