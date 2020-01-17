    Pierz announced Scott Herold as the new head cross-country coach — pending School Board approval — Wednesday.

    “It is with great gratitude and honor to introduce myself as the head coach of the Pierz Pioneers cross-country program. Hall of Fame Coach Rey Zimney spent over 40 years building a strong program and I will give my best effort to carry on this tradition,” Herold said in a press release. “I graduated from Pierz in 2007. I was a three-sport athlete, and I continue to encourage students to be involved in fall, winter and spring activities. I have 13 years of experience coaching all ages of student athletes in football, basketball and baseball. I am currently the Assistant varsity girls basketball coach of the Pierz Pioneers and eighth grade football coach.

    “I developed an interest in running soon after high school. It wasn’t until I met my wife, Megan, that running became a passion and healthy habit in my life. Megan ran cross-country for Coach Zimney’s Pioneers from 2007-2012. I run 5Ks throughout the year, including helping organize the Pierz Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning,” Herold said. “I am also the middle school counselor at Pierz supporting students in grades 5-8. Through my personal experiences and background, I’ve learned the importance and value of positive influences in the lives of students. Coaching cross-country provides a great opportunity to build positive relationships and connections with student athletes and families.

    “Megan and I have always enjoyed spending time watching and listening to all Pioneer athletics and activities. Our Pierz community and Pierz Schools have tremendous pride in what it means to be a Pioneer. There is a lot to be proud about in our cross-country student athletes. I look forward to continuing that pride as head coach of your Pierz Pioneer cross-country team. Go Pioneers! #therunisfun,” Herold said.

