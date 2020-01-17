Pierz announced Scott Herold as the new head cross-country coach — pending School Board approval — Wednesday.
“It is with great gratitude and honor to introduce myself as the head coach of the Pierz Pioneers cross-country program. Hall of Fame Coach Rey Zimney spent over 40 years building a strong program and I will give my best effort to carry on this tradition,” Herold said in a press release. “I graduated from Pierz in 2007. I was a three-sport athlete, and I continue to encourage students to be involved in fall, winter and spring activities. I have 13 years of experience coaching all ages of student athletes in football, basketball and baseball. I am currently the Assistant varsity girls basketball coach of the Pierz Pioneers and eighth grade football coach.
“I developed an interest in running soon after high school. It wasn’t until I met my wife, Megan, that running became a passion and healthy habit in my life. Megan ran cross-country for Coach Zimney’s Pioneers from 2007-2012. I run 5Ks throughout the year, including helping organize the Pierz Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning,” Herold said. “I am also the middle school counselor at Pierz supporting students in grades 5-8. Through my personal experiences and background, I’ve learned the importance and value of positive influences in the lives of students. Coaching cross-country provides a great opportunity to build positive relationships and connections with student athletes and families.
“Megan and I have always enjoyed spending time watching and listening to all Pioneer athletics and activities. Our Pierz community and Pierz Schools have tremendous pride in what it means to be a Pioneer. There is a lot to be proud about in our cross-country student athletes. I look forward to continuing that pride as head coach of your Pierz Pioneer cross-country team. Go Pioneers! #therunisfun,” Herold said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.