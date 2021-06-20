When the idea of retiring came into the mind of Little Falls head hockey coach Tony Couture, he knew he wanted to make sure that his successor was someone who would continue the traditions of Flyers hockey.
Enter Joey Hanowski.
“I felt it was important that we had someone who had either coached in our system before or was a player, and Joey did both,” Couture said. “When I decided to make the move to retire, he was the first person that I thought of.
“When I thought of some characteristics of a coach that I would like to see continue in the program, and extend from what I was trying to do, and Bob Stark was trying to do and all the coaches before me, Joey’s name was on top of the list,” Couture said.
And it is not hard to see why. The Hanowski name is a big one in Little Falls Flyers hockey history.
Not just because Joey’s older brother Ben is Minnesota’s all-time scoring leader and went on to star at Division I St. Cloud State and play in the NHL, but also because Joey’s grandpa, Doug, was one of the people who brought hockey to Little Falls in the late 1970s and 1980s and his dad, John, has been a part of the youth hockey coaching ranks for many years.
“What a name to have coaching your hockey team, a Hanwoski, it is pretty well known throughout the state for what Ben did, and of course Joey in baseball, and Beau played Division I baseball,” Couture said. “There is a good name there, they are good people and have good passion for our program.”
However, Hanowski doesn’t look at this opportunity as a way to continue his family’s legacy.
“I think it is more about carrying on the Flyers tradition, and making sure that we have a well-respected program within the state, and more about carrying on the tradition that Couture has created,” Hanowski said.
Couture believes that Joey Hanowski is the right man for the job.
“I tell lots of people that in the 28 years that I’ve coached, he was probably the best captain that I ever had,” Couture said. “We had some great captains, so that was pretty important to let people know how important it was as a coach to have a good captain.”
For the past three seasons, Hanowski has lived in Brainerd and has coached both youth and high school girls hockey in the Flying Warrior program. He has done a lot to facilitate the co-op between Brainerd and Little Falls in girls hockey.
He hopes to bring that energy to the position in the Flyers program.
“Being able to come back and coach Little Falls has always been a dream of mine,” Hanowski said. “I didn’t always think it was going to ever come true, but I’m excited for the opportunity, and to keep the program going.”
He said it is the highest honor to be selected to take over for Couture, who had coached the Flyers for 28 years.
“It is super special, because Couture has always been a special person in my life, and has been another father figure for us,” Hanowski said. “And that shows in our alumni, with how strong of alumni we have.”
“There is things that he has taught me, that we’ll keep going in Little Falls, and bring in some new things as the game keeps changing,” Hanowski said.
Couture got the job as head coach following his playing career, which started at the high school level in International Falls. He went on to the University of North Dakota and included a stint with the Warroad Lakers formerly an Amateur Senior team that played in Canadian leagues.
Following the end of his playing career as a goalie, Couture was looking for his next chapter.
“I had just finished at North Dakota, and got done playing amateur for the Warroad Lakers, and just wanted to get a job, and when the job opened (in Little Falls) with the hockey position, I thought, ‘hmm,’ and I had done some coaching with summer stuff, and I thought I would be interested to do it,” Couture said.
And in the past nearly three decades, the Flyers have been to multiple state tournaments, have had dozens of winning seasons and logged a number of state hockey awards.
However, the accolades are not why Couture became a coach.
“You can look at the state tournaments and stuff, but that is not what I think I hang my hat on,” Couture said. “I think that Bob Stark has been with me for 20-something years, and the rest of the coaching staff we’ve had, but I’d say I was proud of the way we coached the kids, and it wasn’t always about hockey, but it was about life lessons and there were some tough times.
“A lot of times you see kids and they talk about high school hockey, how fun it was and the things that they were taught about by the coaches,” Couture said. “When I hear things like that, that is the reason why I coached, not because I thought we’d get to the state tournament or get to play on TV, that was just bonuses.”
One of those bonuses came this past season, as the Flyers went to state for the first time in nine years, with a big part of the reason being Tony’s son, Dane, who as a senior went 14-5-1 with a 2.03 goals against average and a .923 save percentage as the Flyers goaltender.
“That was very special, and it was kind of special that my son was involved, and that I knew those seniors from when they were very young kids because of Dane having played with them,” Couture said. “To make it in the COVID year, and having that last game at the Exchange Arena, what a memorable game that was.
“The state tournament was a great thing, and we always told those kids that if they worked hard they would hang a banner, and that’s what they did,” Couture said. “I was very proud that they came up from when they were little kids, and finally succeeded to what the goal was the whole time.”
Hanowski knows that it will take some doing to fill Couture’s shoes.
“I’m humbled and excited to get going,” Hanowski said. “We lost a huge senior class that got Little Falls back on the map, but we’ve also got a good core coming back.
“It is going to be a challenge for sure, but we’re looking forward to getting the season going,” Hanowski said.
Couture is not worried.
“One thing I think he’ll do a tremendous job is that he’s a hard worker and is very passionate about whatever he does, whether it’s playing baseball for the Skis, his job or now coaching hockey,” Couture said. “I think it was important that we get somebody like that, and it was also important for the alumni, because we get a lot of good support from alumni, whether it be down at a state tournament, they show up in multiples, so it was important that they saw and had a face to whoever took over for me.”
Hanowski knows that Couture won’t be too far away either.
“I’ve talked with Tony, and I’d love for him to be a goalie coach, or be involved in any way he wants to be,” Hanowski said. “It is big for him to be a dad, with Kendra playing on the girls side, and Dane playing juniors somewhere, but the door is always open for him and Stark too, even if it is just to come and visit, they’ll always be welcome.”
With Couture’s retirement, long-time assistant Bob Stark also decided to call it quits, and another bench coach, Wesley Waytashek, has moved on to focus on running the Exchange Arena.
“Bob has been a very good coach with me for many years, and Wesley has been here the past five or six years, and over the years I’ve had a number of tremendous coaches get involved and help over the last 28 years, and I appreciate the help that I got,” Couture said.
Incoming are Hanowski’s former high school linemate Ben Newman, along with 2015 LFCHS grad Austin Fenske and John Morgan, who went to state as a high school player for Virginia, Minnesota.
“It makes you feel good that you’ve got a bunch of guys excited as you are to get it going,” Hanowski said.
Couture is going to enjoy watching his children continue be on the ice, as Kendra plays her junior season for the Brainerd-Little Falls Flying Warriors and Dane hopes to play juniors somewhere.
He said he also has a passion for fastpitch softball, and he will continue his role as the Flyers head softball coach, which he has had the past three seasons.
“I still also have a passion for softball, and I want to see if I can revitalize the program, and put more time into that,” Couture said.
Couture is confident that this was the right decision, and that the right man has stepped in to take over the bench.
“He comes from a good tradition of hockey,” Couture said. “He was the right person, at the right time.”
