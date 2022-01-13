Little Falls took its first loss of the season, Jan. 7, in its first Granite Ridge Conference meet of the season.
Despite netting two of the top three all-around individual performers, Little Falls took a 131.05-125.15 road loss at Maple Lake.
The Irish were propelled to the team win by Elizabeth Borgert, who took first in three of the four events to rack up 35.35 points for the all-around title. Flyers Maddie Dehn and Tahlia Craft were right on her heels, however.
Dehn finished the night with a 33.55 in the all-around to take second, while Craft totaled 32.175 for third place.
“Last year Maddie Dehn was all-conference in the all-around and Tahlia craft was all-conference on bars,” said Little Falls coach Rachelle LeBlanc. “Both are on track to repeat all-conference honors this year.”
Dehn put together her strongest performance in the floor exercise, where she was able to take first place with a score of 8.8 from the judges. Also helping her to second in the all-around were third-place finishes in both the balance beam and uneven parallel bars. On the beam, she scored an 8.3, and she took a 7.85 on the bars. A fourth-place score of 8.6 on the vault rounded out her total for the day.
Craft notched a pair of second-place finishes to go with two sixths in her third-place all-around showing.
Her 7.975 on the uneven parallel bars was more than enough to claim second in the event, while she also tied for silver on the vault with a 8.625. She tallied a 7.475 on the beam and an 8.1 on the floor to bring her to her all-around final.
Elise Ballou also cracked the top five for the Flyers, doing so on the bars. She finished with a 7.075 for the fifth-place score in the event. She just missed the top five in the all-around, settling for sixth with a 30.275.
The Flyers (2-1 overall, 0-1 conference) competes at the Maple Lake Invitational, Saturday, and have another road meet at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 21 in Rush City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.