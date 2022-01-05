Little Falls used a “next girl up” approach in its home contest with Park Rapids, Tuesday.
The Flyers were without one of their top varsity athletes, as Ashley Hagen was out with an ankle injury. That forced them to look toward the junior varsity to fill her spot. Those chosen to take her place did so admirably, helping Little Falls to a 121.5 - 117.45 non-conference victory.
For the second time in as many meets this season, Maddie Dehn was the all-around champion for the Flyers. She racked up a 33.475, besting second-place Halle Landstrom’s 30.800 for Park Rapids. Little Falls’ gymnasts Elise Ballou and Tahlia Craft claimed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the all-around with scores of 29.925 and 29.350.
Dehn’s top score of the evening came in the floor exercise, where she tallied a stellar 9.025 from the judges for her routine. She also took first on the balance beam at 8.150 and in the uneven parallel bars with a 7.900.
Tahlia Craft stepped up to fill Hagen’s shoes in her top event, the vault. With Hagen having won the event in Little Falls’ previous meet, Craft came up with a performance that earned her an 8.550 from the judges for second in the event. It was her top event of the day.
The strongest event of the evening for Little Falls was perhaps the toughest — the balance beam. Also filling a hole left by Hagen, Ballou scored a 6.800 to claim second place. Craft was third at 6.600 to give the Flyers a sweep of the top three, and Kylie Tervo’s 6.350 gave them four of the top five finishers in the event.
“Elise Ballou had a great night on beam, placing second with a 6.8,” said Little Falls head coach Rachelle LeBlanc.
Along with Craft’s second-place showing on the value, Dehn scored an 8.400 to take fourth and Grace Wamre was right on her heels at 8.350 for fifth. Ballou added a top-five finish on the bars, taking fourth at 7.075. On the floor exercise, Gabrielle Sobania was awarded 7.850 points for her routine, good for fourth place. Ballou and Craft tied for fifth, as each earned a 7.750.
The Flyers (2-0 overall, 0-0 conference) are at home against Maple Lake, Thursday. They’ll be on the road for the first time this season, Tuesday, for a 6 p.m. dual with Sauk Rapids-Rice.
