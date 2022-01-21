Little Falls gymnastics coach Rachelle LeBlanc was pleased with her team’s effort, Jan. 15, at the Tumble in the Jungle Invitational hosted by Maple Lake.
The Flyers finished in fourth place with a team total score of 121.7.
“Today was a great day for the Flyers,” LeBlanc said.
Maddie Dehn led the Little Falls effort with a fifth-place finish in the all-around. She finished with a cumulative score of 33.3 in her four events, which included a pair of fourth-place finishes.
Her top score of 8.9 was good for a tie for fourth in the floor exercise. She also received an 8.5 from the judges for fourth place on the balance beam.
To that, she added a 7.5 on the uneven parallel bars and an 8.4 on the vault to reach her all-around total.
Elise Ballou put together the finest performance of her career, to date. She cracked the 30-point plateau for the first time in the all-around with a 30.65, good for 11th. That included season-high scores in three of the four events.
Ballou notched an 8.45 on the vault, a 7.4 on the beam and an 8.4 on the floor, all of which were the best scores she’s tallied this season. A 6.4 on the bars brought her to a PR in the all-around.
She was one of four Flyers to score a season high in the floor exercise at the Tumble in the Jungle. Avery Smieja (8.2), Grace Wamre (8.1) and Valerie Tenold (7.85) all set a new season standard in the event.
Wamre gave the Flyers a third all-around participant, as she took 12th with a 30.3.
Her best score was on the vault, where she got an 8.3 from the judges. That was followed by her 8.1 on the floor, 7.4 on the beam and 6.5 on the bars.
Little Falls (2-1 overall, 0-1 Granite Ridge Conference) is back on the road, Friday, at Rush City. It will be at Paynesville Area at 6 p.m., Thursday.
