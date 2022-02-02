Little Falls snapped a two-game losing streak, Jan. 27, with its first road win of the season.
The Flyers put up a couple of season-high scores and went ont to claim a 121.3 - 115.85 triumph over Paynesville Area.
Maddie Dehn won three of the four events individually, but was not able to claim the all-around title. Little Falls coach Rachelle LeBlanc said Dehn was attempting a “new, difficult” vault and needed a spotter. That voided her vault scores and left her out of the all-around title.
Still, she got the day started on the right foot when she picked up her first win on the Flyers’ first rotation, which put them on the uneven parallel bars. Dehn received a score of 7.55 from the judges to take first in the event.
Not far behind were teammates Elise Ballou and Grace Wamre. Ballou earned a 6.75 from the judges for fourth place, with Wamre tallying a 5.75 for fifth.
All told, Little Falls won the event, 25.45 - 22.65.
With Dehn’s voided score on the vault, other Flyers stepped up with big performances.
Most notably, Kylie Tervo received a judges’ score of 8.3 for first place. Ballou and Wamre were right on her heels, giving the Flyers three of the top four scores in the even. Ballou finished at 8.15 and Wamre at 8.1. Little Falls won the event, 32.5 - 31.85.
As she has done all year, Dehn dominated in the floor exercise; the Flyers’ next rotation. She did so with a season-high score of 9.15, nearly a full point better than second-place Alanna Menk of Paynesville.
Grace Wamre added a fifth-place total of 8.0 on the floor, and the Flyers took a slim, 32.65 - 32.6 edge in the event.
Finally, Little Falls capped off the day on the balance beam. Once again, Dehn took first in the event with an 8.6.
Wamre came forward a new season-high, as her routine earned her a second-place score of 7.95. Avery Smieja got in on the action with a fourth-place score of 7.55. Those helped Little Falls to a clean sweep of all four events, taking the beam 30.7 - 28.75.
The overall performance put both Wamre and Ballou in the top five of the all-around. Wamre’s 29.8 was good for third place, with Ballou’s 27.65 earning her fourth place. Gabrielle Sobania added a 26.5 for sixth in the all-around for the Flyers.
Paynesville Area’s Macey Brutger took first in the all-around at 30.5.
Little Falls (3-2 overall) wrap up its regular season schedule at home, Thursday, against Perham. It travels to Maple Lake the next evening for the conference meet. Its next action after that will be at the Section 8A Meet, Feb. 12, in Detroit Lakes.
