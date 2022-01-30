Little Falls gymnasts faced more adversity, Jan. 21, when they traveled to Rush City for its second conference meet of the season.
The Flyers suffered injuries early on during warm-ups, according to head coach Rachelle LeBlanc. Rush City went on to claim a 126.3 - 120.65 victory, but LeBlanc was pleased with the performances she got out of some of the junior varsity gymnasts who had to step into varsity roles at the last minute.
“A lot of JV (girls) stepped up and worked hard for our varsity team,” she said.
Maddie Dehn provided a highlight for Little Falls by claiming the all-around title. She had a stellar evening, taking first place in one event and second in the other three.
Dehn finished the night with 33.3 points for first in the all-around, which bested second-place Morgan Macho of the Flamingos score of 32.15.
Her best event was the floor exercise, where a score of 8.9 from the judges easily put her in the top slot. The next highest score was 8.15. She claimed second in the balance beam with an 8.3, which was a mere five-hundredths of a point behind Macho’s first place score.
Dehn added an 8.4 on the vault and a 7.7 uneven parallel. In both events she claimed a tiebreaker for second place.
Elise Ballou, Grace Wamre and Gabrielle Sobania claimed the fourth through sixth spots in the all-around for Little Falls.
Ballou’s top place came in the floor exercise, where she earned an 8.05. That was good for a tie for third, but a tiebreaker went to Macho, so she settled for fourth. Valerie Tenold added a fifth-place total of 7.9, and Sobania tallied a 7.75, giving the Flyers a win in the event with a 32.6.
On the vault, Ballou notched an 8.2 for Little Falls, good for sixth in the event. Wamre scored a 7.9 and Sobania a 7.75 to round out the Flyers’ score in the event. Veronica Metz was right on their heels at 7.55.
Wamre earned a sixth-place finish of 7.15 on the balance beam, while Ballou and Sobania scored a 7 and 6.9, respectively. On the bars, Ballou earned a 7.1, Wamre a 6.2 and Tenold a 5.45.
The Flyers (2-2 overall, 0-2 conference) were back in action, Jan. 27, at Paynesville Area. They return home at 6 p.m. Thursday to take on Perham.
