Senior Emma Gustafson and sophomore Ella Rausch won conference titles at the timed Granite Ridge Conference meet, Tuesday.
As a team, the Flyers took fourth place with a point total of 331. Cathedral/St. John’s Prep won with a total of 521.
Gustafson won the title for 1 meter diving with a point total of 348.20.
Rausch was the top finisher in the 100 freestyle with a total of 57.63.
Little Falls’ top relay team was the 400 free relay tea of Rausch, Kendra Couture, Layla Waltman and Lindy Welinski, who finished third with a time of 3:58.14.
Sophomore Jayda Alholm was an All-Conference honorable mention for her fourth place finish in the 500 freestyle, which she finished in 5:57.18.
Several other Flyers earned top eight finishes including a fifth place finish from Rausch in the 50 free and sixth place finishes from Alholm (200 free) and Lindy Welinski (100 fly).
Welinski (50 free), Couture (200 free) and Leah Josephson (100 back) earned seventh place finishes, and Waltman was eighth in the 200 IM.
