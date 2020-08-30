The goal for the Little Falls boys cross-country team is simple — improve.
The Flyers finished fourth in the Granite Ridge, and hope to improve upon that, according to head coach Jeff Massman.
He expects the team to lean on senior Jackson Grant, who is a multi-time state entrant.
“We have quality young men who truly enjoy competing,” Massman said. “Due to COVID, we will see limited teams on our schedule, but there are great teams both in the conference and in the section.”
In order to combat the pandemic, meets will include no more than three teams, and no more than eight runners from each school running at a time. There will be no awards or concessions, and teams leave within 30 minutes of the last finisher.
“We’re outside each practice, and are doing our best to distance from one another,” Massman said.
Massman also expects Wyatt Baum and Connor Grant to add a lot to the front end of the Flyers runners.
Little Falls’ season started at home against Pierz at the Belle Prairie Athletic Complex, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.