With nearly 600 varsity racers, the Mesabi East Invitational is one of the largest Nordic ski meets in the world.
Little Falls had a very good day at the meet, Saturday, Jan. 4, hosted at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, home of the state meet.
The Flyers boys varsity team finished in seventh place out of 58 teams at the meet after tallying 490 points in the two races, the classic and freestyle portions.
Little Falls racked up a lot of their points thanks to a seventh place finish in the classic race by junior Jackson Grant. He finished in 15:57.6.
Ethan Yorek led the Flyers in the freestyle race with a time of 15:58.3, which was good for 20th place overall.
Eli Segler was 31st in the freestyle, while senior Cormac Shanoff was 40th in the classic.
In the girls varsity races, the Flyers came in 25th out of 58 teams with a total of 296 points.
Senior Adrienne Kresha totaled the most points for the Flyers after a 46th place finish in the classic race. She had a time of 21:06.6. Beth Ahlin was second for Little Falls after a 78th place finish in the classic.
In the freestyle race, senior Camilla Johnson finished 58th with a time of 20:25.8. Kaylee Zupko was 86th place for Little Falls.
The next action for the Flyers is a meet hosted by Alexandria at Andes Tower Hills, Tuesday.
