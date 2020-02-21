When Little Falls’ Jackson Grant imagined his state tournament finish, he did not think it would be anything like it was.
The junior was at state for the fourth straight year, and after a 51st place finish a year ago, his goal was to make the top 30.
He did much more than that.
Grant blistered his way through the course in a time of 29:21, more than a minute and a half faster than a year ago, which led to a 10th place finish.
“Honestly, I was just shooting for the top 30, and I was pretty surprised where I ended up,” Grant said.
The race was postponed a day and delayed due to cold weather, but Grant said that he was not much affected.
“I honestly didn’t even feel the cold,” Grant said.
A 14:29 freestyle finish put Grant in the 10th place position heading into the classic pursuit. He said this really helped him, and that it was different to be ahead of everyone.
“It was weird, because in previous years I went out with so many people, and this year it was kind of me by myself,” Grant said. “I had a nice gap.”
As for his team, the Flyers finished in 12th place out of 16 teams with a total of 277.
Senior Cormac Shanoff was the second Flyers racer across the finish line, taking 72nd place with a time of 32:092. John Stockard came in 93rd for the Flyers with a time of 32:47.5. Freshman Ethan Yorek was three seconds behind him in 97th, while Connor Grant, Eli Segler and Thomas Zupko also raced to a finish.
“The team did pretty well, and I think a lot of us skied well,” Grant said. “It was an overall good meet for everyone.”
The Flyers finished three points behind 11th place Stillwater.
The champs were Forest Lake with 401 points, and won via tiebreaker over Minneapolis Southwest.
Fellow Section 8 team, Sartell-St. Cloud came in sixth place, and Section 8 individual champion, Cooper Lennox of Mora, took seventh place overall at state.
“All in all it was a lot of fun,” Grant said. “There were a lot of memories made, and it was fun hanging out with everyone.”
