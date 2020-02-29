Jackson Grant, left, a member of the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Nordic ski team, and Kali Schirmers, a senior and the captain of the gymnastics team, were named as the Athletes of the Month at LFCHS for January. “Jackson has been the number one finisher for the boys’ ski team in every single race this season as well as placing at the top of each race among a very competitive section including this year’s top state ranked male,” said Coach Mattia Hendrickson.

Kali Schirmers

Kali Schirmers

Gymnastics Coach Rachelle LeBlanc said of Schirmers, “She always comes with a good attitude to practice and uplifts her teammates and encourages them in and out of the gym. She is always a bright light in the gym and she will be missed greatly next year. She is very close to joining the ‘9.0 Club’ for the team and works every day to achieve this in the next competition.”

Tags

Load comments