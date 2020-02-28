The Pierz and Little Falls girls basketball teams closed out their season with some of their strongest play of the year.
The Pioneers won their season finale against new conference rival, Foley, 56-51, Friday, Feb. 21.
Junior Courtney Strohmeier led the way for Pierz with 17 points and six rebounds in the win. She was a sensation 5-for-5 from beyond the three-point line.
Emily Sadlovsky added 14 points, six boards and three steals for the Pioneers, and senior Amaya Rocheleau finished with 11 points.
Pierz’ regular season ends with a 16-10 overall record.
Little Falls’ final two games were a split.
Thanks to grinding defense, the Flyers were able to capture their fourth win of the year, a 29-28 victory over St. Cloud Apollo, Feb. 20, the Flyers’ second straight win.
However, despite the win, the Flyers fell in their regular season finale at Milaca, Feb. 21, 39-33.
Junior point guard Taylor Jordan led the way in both contests.
In the win, Jordan scored a team-best eight points, while Meghan Schilling and Ella Bjorge each added six.
Little Falls finishes its regular season at 4-22.
Little Falls’ boys basketball team neared the end of its season as well, after splitting games with Alexandria and Milaca.
The Flyers beat Milaca, 49-41, Feb. 21.
Starters Alex Gwost (10 points), Travis Wenzel (12 points) and Luke Kush (14 points) were all in double figures. Kush added nine rebounds and three blocks.
The loss to Alexandria came Monday, 73-63, in Alexandria.
Little Falls led by five at one point, but fell behind, 36-30 at half.
Wenzel was hot from deep, going 8-for-13 from three-point range to lead the Flyers with 24 points.
Kush added a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.
Little Falls’ regular season finale was at home against Foley, Friday, Feb. 28, but results were not available by press time.
In other Granite Ridge boys basketball action, the Pierz Pioneers fell to both Milaca and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
The conference loss to Milaca came first, Feb. 20, 75-60.
Junior Jonah Prokott had a team-best 16 points in the loss. Senior Robbie Schaefer added 10 points and eight boards.
Pierz led HLWW, 46-34 at halftime, but allowed the Lakers to score 52 points in the second half to regain the lead, and run away with an 86-78 win.
Senior Peter Schommer had 23 points. Schaefer again was big with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Little Falls begins playoffs with a Section 8-3A quarterfinal matchup to be determined, Tuesday.
Pierz’ playoffs start with a Section 7AA quarterfinal, Thursday.
