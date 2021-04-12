The Pierz boys and girls golf teams will join Little Falls in the Granite Ridge Conference this season.
The Pioneers were supposed to be in their new conference a year ago, but with the pandemic canceling spring sports, 2021 will be the first time they will step onto some new courses against new teams.
“We are looking to be competitive as we enter a new conference,” said Pioneers boys head coach Joel Pohland. “It will be tough to determine goals until we see what other teams are capable of after having a year off.”
Junior Logan Herold returns after being the top golfer in the Central Minnesota Conference in 2019. Fellow junior Lance Otremba was seventh in the CMC in 2019.
“I expect our experience in our top two golfers to be a strength, as well as the fact that all of our golfers have plenty of varied experience and they all played a lot last summer,” Pohland said.
On the girls side, the Pioneers have big goals in 2021.
“We are joining a new conference and hope to finish in the top three. We also hope to advance to day two of the section team tournament,” said Pierz girls head coach Jessica LeBlanc. “I believe Pierz will be sending some individuals to the state tournament this year as well.”
Three golfers return with varsity experience from 2019: Seniors Ellie Fischer and Abby Nelson and junior Emily Virnig. All three were all-conference in the CMC in 2019.
LeBlanc expects to lean on the seniors this season.,
“They are hard workers and strive to improve their own game every single day,” LeBlanc said. “Abby and Ellie are good role models to all of our golfers. They are positive, motivating and kind to all.”
Little Falls did not return answers to questions by press time.
The Pierz girls team opened its season at Becker, Thursday, but results were not available by press time.
The Pioneer girls’ first home meet is scheduled for Monday, April 19. Little Falls will compete in Pierz that day to open its season.
The Pierz boys will first hit the course at home for a GRC meet, and Little Falls will be there as well.
