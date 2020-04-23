After Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-38 Friday, April 17, certain outdoor recreational facilities were allowed to open Saturday morning, April 18, including golf courses, boating, fishing, hunting and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines.
Golf courses were especially appreciative for the order.
“We were really grateful,” said Josh Dahl, manager at Eagle’s Landing north of Little Falls and Oak Hill near Rice. “I was shocked that we were able to go so quick.
“I didn’t think he (Governor Walz) would say we could open up tomorrow, but it’s wonderful,” Dahl said.
Several restrictions were set on courses based on recommendations by the Minnesota Golf Association, including: No touching pins; plugs be put into holes to reduce contact when extracting the ball; no ball washers or rakes will be available; golfers are asked to properly social distance in groups of no more than four; clubhouses are to be closed except for access to bathrooms and take-out food and beverage; only one person per cart, unless from the same household and carts must be cleaned and sanitized after each use.
They also recommend that players prepay with a credit card, though most courses will accept cash.
Another tactic that was recommended that courses are incorporating is spacing tee times out.
At Eagle’s Landing and Oak Hill, Dahl said they expanded the time between tee times from eight minutes to 12 minutes.
Dahl also said that Eagle’s Landing set up the pro shop outside, to continue to allow patrons options.
“Everything we can do to be able to continue to play,” Dahl said.
He said as of now, leagues and events have all been postponed until everything returns to normal.
Some courses are taking additional precautions. Little Falls is only allowing credit/debit payment or checks for exact amounts, no cash is allowed; no rental carts are available; the driving range is closed; no mixed drinks or prepared food will be served, but pre-packaged food and beverages will be sold.
Little Falls’ transactions will take place through a walk-up window.
The quick open did put a burden upon the shoulders of course workers. In Pierz, that meant they did not open until Tuesday.
“It is nice to open up, and I’m sure people are glad to get out,” said Pierz Golf Superintendant Zach Baert. “It would have been nice to know a little sooner. In a normal year, you’d know it’s going to be nice, so we’d have a week to get ready.”
Pierz Mayor Dave Fischer and his wife, Laure, were the first to tee off Tuesday.
“I did not golf well, it was cold, but it was good to get out,” the mayor said. “The course is in great shape for April.”
