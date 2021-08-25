The Pierz girls tennis team bounced back from a loss to open the day for a convincing victory over Mora, Wednesday in its home triangular.
The Pioneers were on the wrong end of a 6-1 final score against Pequot Lakes to get things started. They earned a couple of hard-fought wins in the second half of the doubleheader, however, to knock off the Mustangs, 5-2.
A couple of tiebreaker wins made all the difference for Pierz in its contest against Mora. Megan Girtz did the job for the home team at second singles, while Kenna Otte and Camryn Herold gutted out a win at No. 3 doubles.
Girtz took a narrow, 7-5 defeat at the hands of Mora’s Maren Ryan in the first set at No. 2 singles. She recovered by taking a convincing 6-1 victory to force a tiebreaker. There, the Pioneers senior out-lasted Ryan for a 10-7 win.
At third doubles, Otte and Herold started strong with a 6-2 win over Lindsey Nosbush and Ella Anderson. This time, it was the Mustangs who fought back to force a tiebreaker with a 6-1 triumph. The sophomore duo from Pierz got back into rhythm in the tiebreaker, claiming another 10-7 win for Pierz.
Those added to a trio of convincing wins for the Pioneers.
Maddie Andrea made quick work of Emma Anderson, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles. Alex Thielen was even more dominant at fourth singles, where she upended Sophie Peterson 6-1, 6-0.
Morgan Pohlkamp and Britney Schommer capped off an undefeated day at No. 1 doubles. They beat Mora’s Annelise Moe and Lauren Kohlgraf 6-3, 6-2. That came after a tiebreaker win in the opener against the Patriots.
Pohlkamp and Schommer won the first set 7-5, but fell 6-4 in the second when they met up with an evenly matched pair of Kelbee Lampi and Lexi Peterson. The Pioneers stormed back to take a 10-6 tiebreaker win to claim the match.
Against Mora, Chrissy Schaefer took a hard-fought 6-4, 6-2 loss to Parker Ennis at No. 3 singles. Rylee Kapsner and Summer Woitalla dropped another close one, 6-4, 6-3, against Hazel Carda and Teagan Oslin at second doubles.
Otte and Herold were nearly 2-0 on the day, but dropped a heartbreaker against Pequot Lakes.
At No. 3 doubles, they got out to a lead with a 6-4 victory in the first set. Patriots Ellie Ouradnik and Jordan Gartner evened it up at a set each with a 6-2 second set win. They maintained that momentum to take the tiebreaker, 10-7.
Pierz (2-3) will be back on its home court at 9 a.m. Friday for a triangular against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Melrose Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.