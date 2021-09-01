Little Falls was unable to maintain the momentum it had picked up with its first victory, as it went 0-2 Monday, at a triangular hosted by Pequot Lakes.
The Flyers opened the day with a 7-0 loss to Bemidji, before losing by the same score against the hosting Patriots.
The closest contest of the morning session against the Lumberjacks came at No. 2 doubles. There, Little Falls duo Bailey McDuffee and Jenna Athmann gave Madi Jessen and Abby Johnson a scare, but ultimately lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Beth Ahlin and Ashley Hagen also put forth a strong showing at first doubles. They, too, came out on the wrong end of a 6-2, 6-4 contest. Sophomore Claire Kimman played Little Falls’ closest match on the singles’ side at the No. 4 spot, 6-3, 6-2.
Pequot Lakes came out on fire for its contest against the Flyers, and it never really cooled down.
Ahlin and Hagen battled at No. 1 doubles, but fell 6-3, 6-2 to Lexi Peterson and Kelbee Lampi.
The Flyers (1-4) will look for smoother skies at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9, when they travel to Mora.
Pierz has tough, 0-3 week
Pierz ran into some formidable competition during a busy start to the week.
After a 6-1 loss to Wadena-Deer Creek Monday, the Pioneers took a three-hour road trip to Virginia for a triangular with the Blue Devils and Eveleth-Gilbert. They were unable to come home with a victory.
In Wadena, Pierz picked up a victory at third doubles. Sophomore pair Kenna Otte and Cameryn Herold recovered from a 6-3 loss to Jamie Barthel and Kelanie Oldakowski of the Wolverines. The Pioneers answered with a 6-3 win in the second set to force a rubber match.
There, they held onto the rhythm they’d found earlier, claiming a 10-7 triumph in the tiebreaker.
Pierz’s Alex Thielen had Cadie Leeseberg on the ropes at No. 4 singles. The Wadena-Deer Creek freshman won the first set 6-1, but Thielen rebounded for a 6-3 win. Leeseberg narrowly escaped with the win, however, with a 10-8 tiebreaker.
Morgan Pohlkamp and Britney Schommer took their Wolverine opponents to 6-5 in the second set at No. 1 doubles. The home team picked up the next point and won a nailbiter.
They did the same against Virginia to open the day, Tuesday. That was part of a 7-0 loss for the Pioneers.
The closest match in that contest came at No. 2 singles. Pierz senior Megan Girtz won the opening set against Anna Fink, 6-4. A tiebreaker was needed, however, when Fink claimed the second set, 6-2. She managed to sneak out with a victory with a 10-8 tiebreaker.
Otte and Herold earned a win for the Pioneers against Eveleth-Gilbert, but the Golden Bears were just too much. They handed Pierz a 6-1 loss.
Otte and Herold put together a strong showing at third doubles, where they defeated Hanna Beldo and Elyssa Ziegler, 6-2, 6-1.
Pierz (2-6) will open Granite Ridge Conference play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when it plays host to Foley.
