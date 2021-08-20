Little Falls dropped its season opener on its home court, Friday.
The Flyers took a tough, 5-2 loss to an experienced Rocori squad. Little Falls’ two victories came at fourth singles and first doubles.
The Little Falls No. 1 doubles pair Julia Vetsch and Jessica Athmann pulled out a victory in the tightest match of the day. They took a narrow 7-5 loss to Spartans seniors Ava Peters and Kirsten Wieling in the opening set, but bounced back with a 6-3 win to force a rubber match. Vetsch and Athmann carried the momentum from the previous set to claim a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory.
Sophomore Claire Kimman picked up a victory for the home team at No. 4 singles. She defeated Rocori’s Paige Blatner 6-0, 7-5.
The Flyers’ No. 1 singles player, junior Beth Ahlin, took a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Kaylene Andrusick in her season opener. Victoria Gottwaldt suffered a similar fate at second singles, falling 6-1, 6-1 to Rocori’s Amber Field. Spartan Abby Gamradt claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over senior Alexis Vonburgh at No. 3 singles.
On the doubles side, five of the six Spartans to take the court were seniors. Little Falls had only one.
Rocori’s senior duo Amy Jopp and Ayla Vettelson took the second doubles match with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Little Falls’ Brenna Magee and Hailey McDuffee. Flyers No. 3 doubles team Erin McKinley and Alexis Nelson dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Autumn Kron and Izabella Arceneau.
The Flyers (0-1) will try to get on track at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in a triangular against Crosby-Ironton and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in Crosby.
Pierz goes 1-2 in quad
Pierz picked up one victory in its season opening quadrangular against Staples-Motley, Sauk Centre and New London-Spicer, Friday.
Pioneers Head Coach Briana Radermacher shuffled the lineup around a little bit for her team’s second match of the day. It seemed to do the trick. Pierz claimed a dominant, 7-0 win over Sauk Centre.
Boasting seniors in three of the four slots, the Pioneers left little doubt on the singles side of the competition.
Maddie Andrea won a 6-4, 6-2 bout with Mainstreeters junior Holley Hokanson at first singles. Fellow senior Rylee Kapsner moved up from the No. 3 singles spot in the opener to take a 6-4, 6-3 win over Addy Hoffman at second singles.
Kapsner flip-flopped positions with Chrissy Schaefer, also a senior, who opened the day with a loss at No. 2 singles, but rebounded in a big way with a shutout, 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Abbie Masog at third singles against Sauk Centre. Kenna Otte made it a clean sweep by defeating Lydia Peterson 6-4, 6-1.
Pierz was no less efficient on the doubles side.
Senior Morgan Pohlkamp and sophomore Brittany Schommer teamed up to claim victory in the tightest match of the contest at first singles. They defeated Sauk Centre’s Julia Marthaler and Gaby Dickinson 6-3 in the opening set, but saw the Mainstreeters force a tiebreaker with a 7-6 victory in the second. Pohlkamp and Strommer held on for a 7-4 win to finish strong.
Megan Girtz and Abby Virnig were decisive in their No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-0 win over Michelle Straub and Ellen Rick. Pioneers No. 3 pair Summer Woitalla and Alex Thielen picked up their second victory of the day in a 6-1, 6-0 win against Sam Sabrowsky and Emma Kaphake.
The victory came after a 6-1 loss to Staples-Motley to open the day.
Woitalla and Thielen got the lone Pioneers’ win at third doubles, where they defeated Cardinals pair Heidi Zimmerman and Madison Perins 6-2, 6-3. They finished the day with a 2-1 record.
The final contest of the day was a rematch of the 2020 Section 5A Championship match.
Unfortunately for Pierz, the results were similar to what they were the previous year. New London-Spicer proved formidable again with a 7-0 win over Pierz.
Pohlkamp and Schommer nearly earned a victory at first doubles, but came out on the wrong end of a thriller against Wildcats duo Kamryn Quenemuen and Sadie Hatlestad. After dropping the first set 6-2, Pohlkamp and Schommer stormed back for a 6-3 win to force a tiebreaker.
It took 11 points, but Quenemuen and Hatlestad were able to escape with a narrow, 11-9, tiebreak win.
The Pioneers (1-2) will look to pull above the .500 mark with a home triangular at 9 a.m. Wednesday against Mora and Pequot Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.