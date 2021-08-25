Little Falls Flyers sig

Little Falls picked up its first victory of the young season, Tuesday.

In their second contest of a triangular hosted by Crosby-Ironton, the Flyers claimed a convincing 6-1 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

The victory included a clean sweep on the doubles side of the competition.

Little Falls pair Beth Ahlin and Jenna Athman teamed up for a dominant win at No. 1 doubles. They shut out Thunder duo Maddie Becker and Lexi Becker, 6-0, 6-0.

Hailey McDuffee and Julie Vetsch had a successful day of their own at second doubles, when they knocked off Amanda Berscheit and Vivian Leroux, 6-2, 6-0. Flyers No. 3 doubles pair Brenna Magee and Alexis Nelson finished off the sweep with a quick-work win of its own. They teamed up to beat Brynlee Ostendorf and Kylie Kraska, 6-1, 6-0.

The Flyers out-lasted LP-GE in tight matches at both second and third singles.

In the No. 2 spot, Ashley Hagen fought for a tough 6-3, 7-5 win for Little Falls in her match against Alyssa Thelen. At third singles, Flyers senior Alexis VonBerge dropped her first set against Ruby Muelluer, but bounced back for a 6-2 win in the second. That forced a tiebreaker in which VonBerge left little doubt. She finished off the win with 10-3 tiebreaker.

Sophomore Claire Kimman put together another strong performce at No. 4 singles, when she defeated Allaina Martens 6-0, 6-0.

LP-GE got its win from Zoe Johnson at No. 1 singles. She defeated Flyers junior Tori Gottwaldt 6-2, 6-3 to put the Thunder on the board.

Crosby-Ironton proved to be an inhospitable host when it handed Little Falls a 5-2 loss. That came despite several close matches.

Little Falls won a pair of those nailbiters.

At No. 4 singles, Kimman fell to Sarah Bostrom 6-4 in the first set, but she came back strong to force a tiebreaker with a 6-2 win in the second. She carried that momentum into the tiebreaker, where she claimed victory at 10-5.

McDuffee and Vetsch also rallied from an opening set loss at second doubles. Rangers pair Hailey Wynn and Isabelle Vignien came out strong and dealt the Flyers a 6-3 loss. McDuffee and Vetsch did not let it keep them down. They picked up a 6-4 win in the second set and gutted out a 10-6 tiebreaker win to come out on top.

Ahlin and Athman ended up on the wrong end of a tiebreaker at first doubles. They came out and defeated Monica Stokman and Ellen Silgren 6-3 in the first set, but saw Crosby-Ironton’s duo win by the same score in the second. The home team held on for a 10-7 win to break the stalemate.

