The Little Falls girls swimming and diving team continued its dominance in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Tuesday.
For the second time in as many tries in the young 2021 season, the Flyers swept the top three spots in the event. It was their best showing of the night, but not enough to prevent a 128-55 loss to Rocori in their home opener.
The Flyers top swim of the day, a first-place finish in the 400 free relay, came from Ella Rausch, Abby Noyes, Jayda Alholm and Berit Gustafson. They picked up eight team points with a stellar time of 4:09.54.
Their next closest competitors were their own teammates. Molly Petrowitz, Brooke Schilling, Grace Kloudt and Kendra Couture teamed up to swim the 400 free in 4:35.01, good for second place. Another Flyer squad of Audrey Bock, Abigail Nagorski, Sabina Moe and Stella Moe finished off the sweep with a third-place swim of 4:47.56.
Little Falls also showed strong in the 200-yard freestyle relay. In that race, it was Rausch, Lindy Welinski, Noyes and Couture who teamed up to claim a silver medal with a time of 1:52.12, which narrowly edged out a Spartan quartet.
Rausch, a junior, boasted the top individual day among all Flyers. Along with a gold and silver in the relays, she also claimed a second-place finish and a third place in her individual events.
She swam the 100 free in 1:00.42, good for second place. That came after she kicked off her day by touching the wall at 2:10.84 for third place in the 200 yard freestyle.
Gustafson also finished with a pair of top three individual performances. She cruised through the 50-yard freestyle in 27.32 seconds for second in the day’s shortest event, before claiming third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:12.86.
The 100-yard butterfly was an overall strong event for Little Falls. Welinski, Couture and Noyes all made a dent in their team total by finishing third through fifth. Their times were 1:13.70, 1:14.38 and 1:21.1, respectively. Alholm also cracked the top three for the Flyers, doing so in the 500-yard freestyle. The junior showed off her stamina by finishing in 6:09.45, good for bronze.
Individually, Alholm (200 IM), Welinski (50 free), Olivia Nuehring (dive) and Sarah Wolbeck (100 breaststroke) all claimed fourth-place finishes for the Flyers.
Couture (200 free), Wolbeck (200 IM), Elizabeth Rudolph (100 free), Kludt (500 free), Claire Anderson (100 back) and Sabina Moe (100 breaststroke) all picked up a fifth-place finish. Anderson, Lindy Diehl, Schilling and Stella Moe took fourth in the 200-yard medley relay.
The Flyers (0-1, 0-0) are off until 6 p.m. Thursday, when they travel to Sauk Centre.
