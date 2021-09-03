The Little Falls girls soccer team got its second victory of the season Thursday, with a 5-1 win over the visiting Becker Bulldogs.
The teams played through unseasonably cool temperatures and a constant rain that increased throughout the game.
Little Falls had another quick start to the contest. In the third minute, Mikayla Houdek got loose and took a shot that was deflected by the goalkeeper directly to Kendal Swantek, who put it into the open net.
Becker was able to even up the score less than two minutes later with a quick goal on a counter. However, the Flyers didn’t let up and were able to take the lead when goalkeeper Ana Steadman punted the ball past the Becker defense and Swantek ran out on to it for the breakaway goal.
Little Falls finished the first half scoring when Joelle Vacek took a pass from Houdek and buried it in the back of the net.
The Flyers then got two goals from Houdek in the second half. The first was assisted by Ellie Smieja and the second was scored off of a shot by Swantek that was deflected by the goalkeeper.
Ana Steadman got the win in goal with 10 saves on 11 shots.
The Flyers record now stands at 2-0-0 overall, 0-0-0 in conference play. Little Falls opens its conference schedule with an away game at Zimmerman at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
