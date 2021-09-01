Little Falls opened its season Tuesday, with a 7-0 win at the Belle Prairie Soccer Fields over visiting section opponent Rocori.
The Flyers first two games were postponed due to weather.
Little Falls took the lead in the fourth minute, when Mikayla Houdek passed through to Kendal Swantek who hit the back of the net for her first goal of the game. Houdek got her first goal in the 11th minute, with the assist going to Carla Bassett. Bassett then connected with Swantek just less than a minute later for Swantek’s second goal.
In the second half, Swantek completed the hat trick. Once again, she got a pass from Houdek for a goal in the fourth minute (44th overall).
In the 69th minute, Addison Rekstad went unassisted for her first career varsity goal. One minute later, a Spartan was called for a handball in the box. Carla Bassett calmly knocked in the penalty kick for a 6-0 lead.
The Flyers finished off the scoring in the 71st minute, when Swantek found Houdek for the goal. The Flyers finished with 20 shots on goal.
The Flyers defense was just as strong, with senior captain Ellie Smieja leading the way alongside sophomore Olivia Dempsey. They were helped out by another pair of sophomore defenders, Brooke Adamek and Summer Nagorski, both playing in their first career varsity games.
The Flyers gave up only four shots on goal, with junior Ana Steadman getting the win in net with four saves. The Flyer didn’t concede a single corner kick in the game.
The junior varsity team was down 2-0 at halftime of its game, but came back to outscore Rocori 3-1 in the second half to get the 3-3 tie.
The Flyers are now 1-0-0 on the season, 0-0-0 in conference play. They kicked off their Granite Ridge Conference schedule Thursday, at home against Becker and are in action next at 7 p.m. Thursday in Zimmerman.
