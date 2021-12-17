The Brainerd/Little Falls Flying Warriors fell to the Wayzata Trojans on home ice, 3-0, Dec. 10.
The girls hockey team had roared to a 6-3 record and looked impressive for the most part, but a strong Wayzata — ranked No. 5 in Class AA — team got in the way of another victory. The Trojans cruised to a 3-0 win and kept their opponent off the scoreboard. Wayzata scored a goal in each period of a sloppy game from both sides.
The two teams totaled eight penalty minutes. Six came from the winning side, but the Trojans overcame their difficulties by scoring the initial goal at the 13:32 mark of the first period.
Sloan Matthews slid the puck through the net for the first goal, and Samantha Manthe assisted on the play.
Matthews scored all three goals for the hat trick.
Despite Manthe committing a tripping penalty early in the second period, Matthews earned another goal at the 8:46 mark unassisted.
Matthews shot the final goal of the game at the 10:03 mark of the third period past Warriors’ goalie Breya Sawyer.
Sawyer had 19 saves for the Flying Warriors.
Wayzata moved to 8-3 on the season and Brainerd/Little Falls dropped to 6-4.
Brainerd/Little Falls could not regain its momentum, Tuesday, when it took a 5-1 road loss to Grand Rapids - Greenway.
After a scoreless first period, the Lightning struck first with a Kylie DeBay goal at 2:03. However, it didn’t take long for the Flying Warriors to respond.
The Flying Warriors knotted the score only 28 seconds later when Molly Pohlkamp lit the lamp. Riah Stroot and Macy Peterson assisted on the goal, and it was anyone’s game at 1-1.
DeBay broke the stalemate at the 6:44 mark of the second period when she knocked in a short-handed goal.
Brainerd/Little Falls out-shot its host, 25-22. Stewart stopped 17 of the 22 shots sent her way on the evening, while Lightning goaltender Makenzie Cole made 24 saves on 25 chances.
The Flying Warriors (6-5 overall, 3-0 Central Lakes Conference) were back in conference play Thursday at Sartell. They’ll have home-ice advantage at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when they host Bemidji.
