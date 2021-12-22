The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team capped a perfect week, Tuesday, with a dominant performance on its home ice in Brainerd.
After a scoreless first period, the Flying Warriors erupted for four goals in the second and piled on three more in the third to claim a 7-0 non-conference win over Bemidji. That was led by not one, but two hat tricks. Peyton LeMieur and Molly Hagelie both caught fire on their way to three goals each.
While the offense made all that noise, the Brainerd/Little Falls defense was stifling. It allowed only eight shots on goal, a stark contrast from the 58 shots it fired Bemidji’s goalies. Breya Sawyer stone-walled all eight Lumberjack shots.
Both offenses remained quiet through the first period, but the Flying Warriors got things rolling just 1:20 into the second. LeMieur lit the lamp off of passes from Brynne Folden and Mercedes Engstrom.
That opened the floodgates, as LeMieur already had a hat trick under her stat line by the time the second period came to an end. After Hagelie scored on a power play at the 3:57 mark, LeMieur proved to be unstoppable. She scored at 9:25 and 16:52, giving her three goals in the period.
The final period was Hagelie’s time to shine, as she scored twice in the final 17 minutes to give the Flying Warriors their second hat trick of the evening.
Josie Kappes got the third period scoring started with a goal at 2:10. Hagelie then came through with her second and third goals of the night at 7:07 and 13:10, respectively.
Hagelie racked up four points in the contest with three goals and an assist, with LeMieur scoring three. Folden, Kappes and Lucy Peterson ended the night with two points each.
The Flying Warriors (9-5 overall, 4-0 conference) host Willmar to close out the pre-Christmas schedule, Thursday. They’re then off until 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, when they host Elk River in Brainerd.
