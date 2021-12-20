Brainerd/Little Falls came back from falling in an early 2-0 hold, Saturday, to claim a 3-2 non-conference win over Roseau at Essentia Health Sports Arena.
The Rams early advantage came despite the fact they were out-shot 13-4 in the opening period. They took advantage of their limited opportunities, however, and led 2-0 until midway through the second period.
The Flying Warriors finally dented the home half of the scoreboard at the 9:41 mark of the second period when Peyton LeMieur took helpers from Molly Pohlkamp and Lacy Peterson to put the puck in the back of the net. Mercedes Engstrom provided the equalizer at 13:43. Kristin Baillif provided the helper, and going into the final period it was knotted at 2-2.
Brainerd/Little Falls snapped the stalemate 5:34 into the final stanza. Molly Hagelie did the honors with an unassisted goal to put her team on top for good, 3-2.
The Flying Warriors outshot their opponents 34-14 on the afternoon. Breya Sawyer saved 12 of the 14 shots she faced in net.
The win came two days after Brainerd/Little Falls snapped a two-game skid, Dec. 16, with a convincing, 5-1 Central Lakes Conference win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids on the road.
The Flying Warriors wasted little time picking up the early lead. Avery LeMieur scored at the 4:42 mark of the first period on a pass from Hagelie, who finished with a game-high three points. When Josie Kappes scored on assists from Hagelie and Riah Stroot, Brainerd/Little Falls had a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game.
The Storm’n Sabres cut the lead in half with a goal 11:07 into the game, but the Flying Warriors still held a 2-1 advantage at the first intermission.
The lead grew back to two midway through the second period. This time Pohlkamp lit the lamp with Brynne Folden and Peterson providing the assists. That goal at 8:26 set the score at 3-1, where it remained heading into the third period.
Peterson and Stroot assisted on a Peyton LeMieur goal 9:39 into the final frame, before Hagelie brought the score to its final with an unassisted goal in the final two minutes.
Brainerd/Little Falls out-shot the Storm’n Sabres 27-13 in the contest. Ericah Folden stopped 12-of-13 shots for the win in net.
Hagelie tallied two assists and a goal for a game-high three points. Peterson and Stroot added two assists each.
The Flying Warriors (8-5 overall, 4-0 conference) will host Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Brainerd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.