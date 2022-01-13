ut to a strong start and held off a late surge, Jan. 6, in its return to the ice after 15 days off.
The Flying Warriors scored a pair of goals in both the first and second periods to build a 4-1 lead over Elk River/Zimmerman. The Elks applied some serious pressure in the third, but Brainerd/Little Falls hung on for a home 4-3 victory in Brainerd.
Macy Peterson got the scoring started for the Flying Warriors with a power play goal 10:22 into the first period, with Peyton LeMieur providing an assist on the score. It was the first of two goals for the home team when they had a one-girl advantage.
Just 13 seconds remained in the opening period when Kristina Baillif made it a two-score game on an unassisted goal.
Six minutes ticked off of the second period clock when the scoring resumed. This time, LeMieur did the honors after taking a pass from Brynne Folden. That put Brainerd/Little Falls in command, 3-0, halfway through the contest.
The Elks finally got into the mix at the 6:33 mark of the second period on a goal by Abby Hansberger. Their momentum didn’t last long. Lucy Peterson made it a 4-1 game going into the second intermission with a power play goal at 9:33. Riah Stroot assisted.
Elk River/Zimmerman came alive in the final period. It out-shot the Flying Warriors 14-7 and closed the deficit to one at 4-3 with goals by Maddy Christian (4:33) and Carly Humphrey (7:30).
Brainerd/Little Falls goalie Breya Sawyer saw to it that was the worst of the damage. She turned away 12 of the 14 shots she faced in the final 17 minutes, and 17 of the 20 sent her way throughout the contest.
LeMieur led the home skaters with two points — one goal and one assist.
Unfortunately for Brainerd/Little Falls, its winning streak was snapped at five, Tuesday, in a 5-1 loss at Alexandria.
The loss also marked the first Central Lakes Conference loss of the season for the Flying Warriors.
Brainerd/Little Falls (11-5 overall, 5-1 Central Lakes Conference) have now won six straight, dating back to Dec. 14, 2021. It is back in action Thursday and Saturday.
