The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team netted a pair of goals in each of the first two periods en route to a 4-0 Central Lakes Conference win over St. Cloud, Tuesday, in Brainerd.
The two defenses locked horns to a stalemate through the first 14 minutes of the contest before the Flying Warriors finally broke through on a power play. Lucy Peterson used the advantage to put her team up 1-0 on an assist from Molly Hagelie. Brynne Folden added another goal with just over a minute to play in the opening period, with helpers provided by Riah Stroot and Josie Kappes.
Brainerd/Little Falls led 2-0 after one, and it didn’t let up from there.
Folden assisted Macy Peterson on a goal that put the home team up 3-0, 7:01 into the second. At the 12:59 mark, Kappes lit the lamp to bring the score to its eventual final. Avery LeMieur and Hagelie assisted on the evening’s final goal.
Folden (one goal, one assist), Hagelie (two assists) and Kappes (one goal, one assist) led the Flying Warrior skaters with two points each. Breya Sawyer sent away all 13 shots sent her way in net, as Brainerd/Little Falls out-shot the Icebreakers 26-13. Kailee Falconer had 22 saves on 26 chances for St. Cloud.
The win improved the Flying Warriors to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They opened play with back-to-back wins against Buffalo (5-1) and Moorhead (1-0), Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, respectively. That was followed by losses to Rogers and Class 2A No. 3-ranked Minnetonka.
On Nov. 23, they got back in the win column with a 2-1 league win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids. That was followed by wins of 3-0 and 4-0 over Class 1A No. 10-ranked River Lakes and Duluth, respectively. Their three-game winning streak was snapped Dec. 4 with a 3-1 loss at Duluth Marshall.
Brainerd/Little Falls has another tough matchup Friday, with Class 2A No. 5-ranked Wayzata coming to Essentia Health Sports Complex in Brainerd.
