Brainerd/Little Falls’ struggles to put the puck in the net continued, Monday.
The Flying Warriors girls hockey team took another heartbreaking loss, this time dropping a 2-1 Central Lakes Conference overtime nailbiter at home against Alexandria. The loss was the fifth in a row for Brainerd/Little Falls, and its fourth straight by a margin of one goal.
Since defeating River Lakes 4-3, Jan. 13, the Flying Warriors have been out-scored 12-2 during the five-game skid. Six of those goals came in the first loss, however, and it has been 6-2 in the last four.
Monday, Brainerd/Little Falls struck first. After a scoreless first period, Macy Peterson scored an unassisted goal at the 6:22 mark to put the home team in the lead, 1-0.
The Cardinals took advantage of a power play to even the score late in the period.
A two-minute minor was assessed to the Flying Warriors 14:53 into the second period. It took 37 seconds for Lauren Maras to provide the equalizer. Her power play goal came with an assist from MaKenna Aure.
That set the score at 1-1, where it remained throughout the final stanza and into overtime.
Time was running low in overtime when the Cardinals broke the stalemate. At 7:35, Maras assisted Hanley Block on the game-winner.
It was a relatively even contest from start to finish. The Flying Warriors managed 33 shots on goal, with Alexandria putting 40 on net.
Breya Sawyer had a stellar showing in net for Brainerd/Little Falls, stopping 38 of the 40 attempts sent her way. Alexandria’s HaileeAnn Bailey went 32-of-33 on save opportunities.
The Flying Warriors (12-11 overall, 6-3 conference) will to snap their losing streak, Thursday, at St. Cloud. They wrap up the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, with their one home game of the year at Exchange Arena in Little Falls.
