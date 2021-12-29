Brainerd/Little Falls controlled the puck from beginning to end, Dec. 23, en route to its fourth consecutive victory.
The Flying Warriors gave no breathing room whatsoever to visiting Willmar. The Cardinals managed only five shots on goal all night, as the home team’s offense was kept busy. The Flying Warriors used that to claim a 6-0 Central Lakes Conference victory.
It took Brainerd/Little Falls a bit to get going, itself. Avery LeMieur’s goal at 4:39 — assisted by Brynne Folden and Hannah Neuwirth — was one of only four the Flying Warriors put on goal in the first period. The pressure picked up significantly after the first intermission.
At 5:03 into the second, Macy Peterson and Molly Pohlkamp assisted Pyeton LeMieur for her first of two goals on the evening. Late in the period, Molly Hagelie extended the lead to 3-0 on an unassisted goal at 14:14.
Mercedes Engstrom broke the silence after 10:02 of scoreless hockey to start the third, getting helpers from Kristina Baillif and Bryan Thoma in the process. Peyton LeMieur scored an unassisted goal at 14:02 and, just seven seconds later, Josie Kappes lit the lamp. Aubree Caawue and Folden assisted on the final tally of the evening for Brainerd/Little Falls.
Peyton LeMieur and Folden led the home team with two points each. Emily Johnson picked up the win between the pipes by stopping all five shots sent her way.
The Flying Warriors (10-5 overall, 5-0 Central Lakes) will try to keep it rolling at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 7, when they host Elk River in Brainerd.
